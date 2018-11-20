CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NBC Charlotte is putting shoppers on alert ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

Local law enforcement agencies said thieves will try to target distracted shoppers everywhere from long lines at stores on Thanksgiving and Black Friday to a last minute trip to get groceries.

NBC Charlotte is learning tips from law enforcement that can protect you.

Officials said don’t overload yourself with shopping bags or packages. Also, keep cash in your front pocket instead of your wallet or purse. Those are some of the important things to keep in mind, after crimes like a recent theft at Whole Foods.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a 61-year-old woman became a victim while shopping inside Whole Foods in South Park around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Thieves stole her $500 Louis Vuitton credit card holder along with her keys, credit cards, and driver’s license.

Now shoppers are trying to think like the bad guys in order to beat them.

“If I were a thief, I would go to the nicer areas, so I'm extra careful when I'm around South Park,” said Whole Foods shopper, Mary Frances Parker.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office also offered shopping safety tips:

Always shop with a friend

Be aware of strangers approaching you

Shop during daylight hours or in a well-lit area

“I actually circled around several times to make sure I park in the daylight instead of the garage,” said Parker.

In recent days, NBC Charlotte has reported on crimes turning violent. Last week, police said a suspect robbed a Best Buy with a knife on Perimeter Parkway. Last month, the Home Depot on University City Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint.

“It's pretty horrible, but it's the holiday season, so people are going to be desperate to get gifts,” a Best Buy customer previously told NBC Charlotte.

Authorities warn crime is only expected to increase as large crowds gather for big store bargains.

"There are a lot of people out, so you just have to be more careful,” said Parker.

Police said there have been no arrests so far in the theft case at Whole Foods.

© 2018 WCNC