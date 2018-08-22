The search for possible additional victims of South Carolina serial killer Todd Kohlhepp ended Wednesday afternoon. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said nothing was found during the search

Investigators were searching a heavily wooded area off Interstate 26 in southern Spartanburg County after they received a tip that serial killer Todd Kohlhepp may have buried two additional victims there.

"They're grid-searching," Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said about noon Wednesday.

New information suggested Kohlhepp's alleged additional victims may be "pizza delivery people," Wright said. Their identities were unknown, he said.

Kohlhepp, through a tipster, gave investigators new information regarding the location of the two victims, prompting a search with about 20 deputies and cadaver dogs on Summer Road near Ridge Road in Enoree.

"We're going to give it our best effort. I don't want it really to be a show," Wright said. "It's hot today. We're already having to switch out team members. It's slow and methodical."

At the site of the search Wednesday, investigators planned to use cadaver dogs and a specialized X-ray machine that can detect findings five to six feet below ground, Wright said.

Enoree's population at the 2010 U.S. Census was about 660 people. The area is heavily wooded with single-family homes scattered between trees, a few ponds and a few private driveways.

Wright had no knowledge of possible victim descriptions, he said.

There are roughly 85,000 active missing person cases in the U.S., said Monica Caison, the founder of CUE Center for Missing Persons based in North Carolina.

She said she's been following the Kohlhepp case through news articles and had wondered about other cases.

"Maybe they could be from another area and they were brought there," she said. "I'm not really sure who it could be in the area."

Kohlhepp is serving out life sentences in the state Department of Corrections. He is convicted of killing seven people, the three found buried in Woodruff and four others who were shot at a motorcycle shop in Chesnee in 2003.

