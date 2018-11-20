CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A tractor-trailer crashed and burned Tuesday afternoon in south Charlotte.

It happened around 3 p.m. on the exit ramp from I-485 inner to I-77 southbound.

A witness told NBC Charlotte the truck hit the guardrail, then the fuel tank came off and burst into flames. The truck caught fire as well.

The driver was able to escape and went to the hospital to be checked out. The area was shut down while crews worked to clean up the mess.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC