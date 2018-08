CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Traffic came to a stop Thursday afternoon in southwest Charlotte following a police investigation on I-77 northbound.

It happened just before 4 p.m. near the Tyvola Road exit. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said several suspects wanted for larceny were arrested on the interstate.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

