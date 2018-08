CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police are investigating a single-car crash that left one person dead in east Charlotte Sunday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call of an overturned vehicle on The Plaza between East Sugar Creek Road and Anderson Street around 4:30 a.m. One person was pronounced dead in the crash, according to CMPD.

Officials have not released the deceased person's identity.

