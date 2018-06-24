YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- Authorities say one person was killed in a head-on crash in York County Sunday afternoon.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a call of a multiple-vehicle crash on S.C. 5 near Rock Hill a little before 1:45 p.m. State troopers said the deadly crash involved a 2004 Ford SUV and a 2005 Honda four-door vehicle.

Following investigations, state troopers determined that the Honda was traveling left of the center line before hitting the Ford SUV head-on. The crash injured the Ford driver and the driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, state troopers said.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, state troopers said.

Officials have not released the identity of the deceased driver.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC