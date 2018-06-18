One person was killed following a three-vehicle accident in York County early Monday morning, the NC Highway Patrol reports.

According to troopers, all three vehicles were traveling north on I-77 when they collided at around 5:30 a..m. The driver in a 2000 Mercury sedan was killed when the vehicle overturned. It is unknown at this time if the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Two other drivers were injured in the crash and were taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC