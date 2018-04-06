CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A deadly crash shut down parts of Steele Creek Road Sunday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD responded to a crash in the 14800 block of Steele Creek Road in Steele Creek. One person was pronounced dead in the crash, CMPD said.

CMPD said drivers can use South Tryon Street as an alternate route. Officials have not released the deceased person's identity.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

