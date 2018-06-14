CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Crews responded to a fiery crash on the side of I-85 in Gaston County Wednesday night.
A viewer shared photos of the fiery crash.
PHOTOS: Fiery crash on I-85 in Gaston County
According to Medic, the crash happened at a weighing station near Mile Marker 27 on I-85. One person was transported to CMC Main with serious injuries.
NBC Charlotte is continuing to make calls to police and state troopers for more information on the single-vehicle wreck.
