CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Crews responded to a fiery crash on the side of I-85 in Gaston County Wednesday night.

A viewer shared photos of the fiery crash.

According to Medic, the crash happened at a weighing station near Mile Marker 27 on I-85. One person was transported to CMC Main with serious injuries.

NBC Charlotte is continuing to make calls to police and state troopers for more information on the single-vehicle wreck.

