CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Paramedics say a wreck in north Charlotte left three people hospitalized Saturday night.

Medic responded to a call near Sunset Road and Beatties Ford Road. The three people hurt in the crash are all being treated for serious injuries, Medic said.

Officials did not say what caused the crash.

