CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person is in custody after five people were rushed to local hospitals following a serious crash on South Boulevard Thursday morning, officials said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a crash in the inbound lanes of South Boulevard near the intersection of Arrowood Road. Medic said four people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening or potentially life-threatening injuries. Another person with serious injuries was taken to Novant Main.

CMPD said the driver of a sedan was traveling inbound on South Boulevard when they T-boned a van that was turning left into a Public Storage facility. Three kids inside the van were ejected from the vehicle. The driver was also taken to the hospital. A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the sedan was taken into custody after admitting to drinking and driving. Investigators have not identified the driver or announced any charges.

BREAKING: One outbound lane is closed and all inbound lanes are closed at South Blvd near Starmount Cove Lane due to a car crash involving two vehicles. pic.twitter.com/uIXuHkGOxQ — Ruby Durham WCNC (@RubyElizDurham) July 5, 2018

The road reopened a little after 9 a.m.

