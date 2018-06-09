A mother and her three children have been injured in a head-on collision in Caldwell County early Thursday morning, the NCHP reports.

According to officials, the crash happened at around 6:53 a.m. at Dudley Shoals Rd near Burns Rd in Caldwell County. The crash involved two vehicles.

According to NCHP, the driver of a 4-door passenger vehicle was airlifted to CMC with critical injuries, the passenger was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the second vehicle, a GMC Yukon Denali, and her three children were all taken to Frye Regional Medical Center. According to officials, one child was just six months old.

According to officials, the driver of the Suzuki crossed over the center line and hit the SUV head-on. NCHP says charges in this accident are pending.

