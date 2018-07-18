Don't try to get off with just a warning if you're caught speeding in South Carolina this week, as law enforcement officers across the state are cracking down on people disobeying the speed limits.

The initiative is called "Operation Southern Shield". South Carolina is one of five states participating in the week-long anti-speeding program. According to the department of public safety, officers will be handing out tickets on highways, main roads and even neighborhood streets.

According to state data, last year, approximately 38 percent of deadly crashes across the state were the result of someone speeding. So far in 2018, 510 drivers have lost their lives on South Carolina roads.

The state is rolling out warning messages on the electronic message boards along the highway, begging drivers to "Arrive Alive". Officials with the Department of Public Safety say they choose to hold the crackdown during the busy summer travel months when the rate of deadly and/or serious crashes is the highest.

Operation Southern Shield is part of SCDPS’ Target Zero campaign to reduce fatalities and collisions on South Carolina’s roadways.

