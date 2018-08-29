CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Independence Boulevard in east Charlotte Wednesday night.

Medic responded to a call of a multiple-vehicle crash on Independence Boulevard near I-277 north. At least 15 people are being transported to the hospital following the crash, Medic said.

Medic said the 14 hospitalized from the crash are all being treated for minor injuries and another person is being treated for serious injuries.

Officials did not say what caused the crash to happen.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC