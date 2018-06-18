LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- Authorities are investigating a deadly multiple-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Lancaster County Saturday morning.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, crews responded to a call of a crash involving a 2006 Honda motorcycle and a 2017 Toyota Sedan on S.C. 160 a little before 8:30 a.m.

SCDPS said the motorcyclist was transported to CMC Pineville, where the motorcyclist was later pronounced dead. Authorities said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured in the wreck and did not have any passengers in the car. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Officials have not released the deceased motorcyclist's identity.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning.

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC