CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A stretch of I-77 is closed overnight due to bridge work.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, two of the four southbound lanes on I-77 will be closed between Mile Marker 12 and 13.

The two lanes are expected to remain closed until Thursday, 6 a.m.

