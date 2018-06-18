CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A busy section of Sardis Road in southeast Charlotte is currently shut down due to a broken water main and possible sinkhole.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted about the incident around 4:30 Monday morning. Crews were forced to shut down Sardis between Brackenburg Lane and Morning Dale Drive for repairs. Charlotte Water workers at the scene told NBC Charlotte it could take up to eight hours for the repairs to be complete.

Drivers in the area are asked to use Monroe Road and Providence Road as alternate routes during construction.

Traffic alert: Sardis Rd. between Brackenbury Ln. and Morning Dale Rd. is closed due to a water main break and possible sinkhole. Drivers can use Monroe Rd as an alternate route. Unknown when it will reopen — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 18, 2018

