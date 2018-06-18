CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A busy section of Sardis Road in southeast Charlotte is currently shut down due to a broken water main and possible sinkhole.

Emergency crews were forced to close Sardis Road between Brackenburg Lane and Morning Dale Road for repairs. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted about the incident around 5 a.m. Monday. Drivers can use Monroe Road as an alternate route. There is no estimate for when the road will reopen or when repairs will be completed.

Traffic alert: Sardis Rd. between Brackenbury Ln. and Morning Dale Rd. is closed due to a water main break and possible sinkhole. Drivers can use Monroe Rd as an alternate route. Unknown when it will reopen — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 18, 2018

