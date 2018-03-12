SALINE COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - A bus carrying a youth football team back to Memphis from a championship game in Dallas crashed, killing one child and injuring more than 40 others.

The team appears to be the Orange Mound Youth Association all-star football team, according to a Facebook post.

Arkansas State Police said the bus overturned at around 2:40 a.m on the on-ramp to I-30 from Highway 70. People on the bus were initially trapped. The bus driver is being questioned by Arkansas State Police.

We will update this article with more info as it becomes available.

