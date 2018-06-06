CHARLOTTE, N.C. – State troopers are investigating after a person was killed in a crash on I-485 in University City early Wednesday.

N.C. Highway Patrol responded to a reported crash on the inner loop of I-485 at University City Boulevard a little before 3 a.m. involving two vehicles. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed that one person was killed in the collision.

The inner loop remains shut down for the investigation as of 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Troopers have not identified the person killed or announced the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

