CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With schools across our area all back in session, there is heightened concern for our kids, whether they’re walking or riding their bike to school or even getting on and off the school bus.

Police say every year around this time, they see too many young pedestrians struck, as drivers grow impatient with stopped school buses and new, more congested traffic patterns.

On Wednesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Charlotte Department of Transportation announced they are teaming up to help keep our kids safe.

Already this year, there have been 19 pedestrians killed in Mecklenburg County, according to the latest numbers provided by CMPD. Nationally, the National Safety Council says 430 pedestrians died after being hit by motor vehicles in 2016, ages 5 to 19.

CMPD said any driver caught speeding in a school zone will receive a minimum $235 ticket and three points on their license. If you pass a stopped school bus, they say the fine more than doubles to a minimum $500 ticket.

“If somebody is struck passing a stopped school bus, it becomes a felony at that point,” said CMPD Sgt. Jesse Wood.

So, here’s a refresher provided by the North Carolina School Bus Safety.

A North Carolina law states both directions of traffic must stop for a school bus on all two-lane roadways and must also stop on four-lane roadways without a median.

Earlier this week, CMPD also announced they are teaming up with the CDOT, who has launched its Vision Zero campaign. Vision Zero is a strategy to eliminate all traffic-related deaths and severe injuries, while increasing safety, health and mobility for all, according to its website.

As Charlotte continues to grow with new communities and homes being built, CDOT says its working hard to ensure there are proper sidewalks and crosswalks in place for kids who walk or ride their bike to the bus stop or school.

“And were asking the community to share their experiences on our streets using the digital interactive map,” said CDOT’s Angela Berry, who’s helping to launch the campaign.

Then there’s bus stop safety. Think your child’s bus stop is in an unsafe location? For example, maybe it’s on a street that has too high of a speed limit.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said you can request that the bus stop be moved to a safer location. You can do so by calling the transportation line at 980-343-6715 or by filling out a request online.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC