CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in north Charlotte Friday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of North Graham Street near Keswick Avenue around 10:30, police said. CMPD said the officer was riding his motorcycle on North Graham when a woman turning left onto Keswick pulled in front of him. The woman said her view was blocked by a tractor-trailer sitting in the road with its emergency lights on. The officer was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

Traffic Alert: N Graham St is closed between Plymouth Avenue and Wolfberry Street reference an officer involved accident. — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 6, 2018

North Graham Street is closed between Plymouth Avenue and Wolfberry Street while CMPD investigates the crash. The road is expected to reopen around 11:30 a.m.

