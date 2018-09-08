CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian was seriously injured when they were hit by a vehicle in north Charlotte Thursday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Graham Street and Starita Road north of uptown around 6:20 a.m. Medic said the victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The inbound lanes of North Graham Street are shut down while CMPD investigates the incident and clears the scene.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

