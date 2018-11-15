CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a large storm system dumping heavy rain on the Charlotte area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were called to dozens of wrecks and roadblocks Thursday morning.
As of 8:10 a.m., CMPD records showed that officers responded to 54 accidents since 6:15 a.m. In addition to the wrecks, at least two trees have fallen in Charlotte. One of those trees shut down a section of Providence Road at Sardis Road around 7 a.m. It is unclear when the road will reopen.
RELATED: Downed tree shuts down part of Providence Road in south Charlotte
Duke Energy is reporting just under 2,000 power outages in the area of Archdale Drive and Park South Station due to a downed tree or limb. Duke Energy estimates the power to be restored by 9:30 a.m.
The entire Charlotte area is under a flood watch as the storm system moves through Thursday. First Warn forecaster Larry Sprinkle expects the heaviest rain to be finished by mid-morning and the remainder of the rain to be gone by around 3 p.m.
Up to two inches of rain is possible and there could be ponding on roads in flood-prone areas. Afternoon highs will be around 40 degrees in the Charlotte area before warming up to the mid-50s for the weekend.