CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two people were killed and another seriously injured in a crash on a busy northeast Charlotte road Friday morning officials said.

According to Charlotte Fire, emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the 200 block of Eastway Drive near North Tryon Street around 7:45 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police told NBC Charlotte that a woman and a child were killed in the crash.

#BREAKING: @CMPD says an adult woman and a child were killed in this accident this morning.



Investigators say Eastway will remain closed until early afternoon because of damaged power lines. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/NHLhz10x7q — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) May 11, 2018

Two people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries. A third person was treated at the scene with minor injuries, according to Medic. Police have not identified the people killed.

#JUST IN: Homeowner Antoine Davis tells me he heard the fatal accident happen this morning. He says over the last two years, 5-6 cars have ended up in his yard because of crashes. He says drivers go way to fast. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/GW6WPv6uBX — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) May 11, 2018

One resident said over the last couple of years, he's had multiple vehicles in his yard because of crashes caused by people driving too fast.

"I want to get with this community over here, Dinglewood, on this side so we can petition to get a red light right here at the corner of Curtiswood Drive and Eastway," said Antoine Davis.

All lanes of Eastway Drive in both directions are shut down while crews work to clear the scene and detectives investigate the crash. CMPD said the road will likely be closed for the next few hours.

