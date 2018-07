CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A construction worker was hit by a vehicle on I-77 just north of uptown Charlotte Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, the worker was hit on I-77 near West Brookshire Freeway. Medic transported the construction worker to CMC Main and is being treated for serious injuries.

Officials did not say if charges are being filed in the accident. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

