CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. – One person was hurt in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-85 in Cabarrus County Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of I-85 at Concord Mills Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. Troopers said a tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which occurred on the right shoulder.

Interstate traffic was cut down to just one lane at times while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. The extent of that person’s injuries is not known at this time.

