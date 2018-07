CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A serious crash shut down all northbound lanes of I-77 near the interchange with I-85 Monday morning.

NCDOT reported the crash near mile marker 13 around 7:45 a.m. All three lanes of I-77 north are shut down by the wreck.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

