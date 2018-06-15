CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hundreds of people are without power after a crash knocked down power lines in west Charlotte Friday morning.

According to Duke Energy, over 600 customers lost electricity after a crash at the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Ashley Road around 6:30 a.m. Medic said no one was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Email*

Subscribe

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC