CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash early Monday on I-485, state troopers said.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the inner loop of I-485 near the exit for Lawyers Road. Troopers said a vehicle flipped after hitting a median guard wire.

Authorities have not identified the person killed in the crash.

