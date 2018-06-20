CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A diesel fuel is causing headaches for drivers in east Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, one lane of outbound Central Avenue is shut down just before Eastway Drive. Police estimate that 60 gallons of diesel were spilled and the EPA has been called to investigate the accident.

CMPD did not provide an estimated time for when the lane will reopen. Drivers in the area can use Monroe Road as an alternate route.

For the latest traffic conditions and alerts, download the NBC Charlotte Mobile app. It is available on both iTunes and Google Play.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC