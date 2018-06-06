CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A busy section of North Graham Street in north Charlotte is back open after a crash knocked down power lines Wednesday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a white Ford Expedition was traveling north on Graham Street when the driver hit a fence and crashed into several power poles. Investigators said the driver ran from the scene and has not been apprehended.

