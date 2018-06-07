CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in north Charlotte Friday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of North Graham Street near Keswick Avenue around 10:30, police said. CMPD said the officer was riding his motorcycle on North Graham when police said Lamonda Sloan, who was turning left onto Keswick, pulled in front of him. The woman said her view was blocked by a tractor-trailer sitting in the road with its emergency lights on. The officer was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

Police have charged Sloan with driving while license revoked, fictitious registrationpPlate, no liability insurance, failure to yield right-of-way, and unsafe movement. She was arrested and transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic Alert: N Graham St is closed between Plymouth Avenue and Wolfberry Street reference an officer involved accident. — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 6, 2018

