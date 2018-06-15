CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person was detained after a hit-and-run crash knocked down power lines in west Charlotte Friday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the crash happened on Wilkinson Boulevard near the intersection with Ashley Road around 6:30 Friday. Police said the driver of the car ran from the scene but was located and charged a short time later.

Duke Energy reported over 600 power outages in the area due to the crash. Officials said it could take up to two hours for crews to restore power to the area.

