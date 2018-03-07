CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on East Independence Boulevard Monday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 2200 block of East Independence around 9:30. When officers reached the scene, they found the victim, John Adam Wylie, 70, lying in the center lane. Wylie was pronounced dead at the scene.

CMPD determined that Wylie was walking on the shoulder of the road when a 2016 Hyundai Sonata driven by 35-year-old Johnny Lee McCorbin drifted off the road and hit him. McCorbin was taken to a hospital and tested for alcohol or drug use. At this time, CMPD says neither is a factor in the crash, but excessive speed could have played a role. McCorbin was arrested and charged with death by motor vehicle.

