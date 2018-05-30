CHARLOTTE, N.C. – State troopers are investigating after one person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and box truck on I-77 in southwest Charlotte early Wednesday.

According to N.C. Highway Patrol, the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-77 near the 485 outer loop near Westinghouse Boulevard.

Two lanes of I-77 are currently closed and both ramps from the inner loop of I-485 onto I-77 are being impacted by the closures.

Authorities have not identified the person killed in the wreck.

