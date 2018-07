CLOVER, S.C. — State troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Clover Tuesday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash on SC 55 about two miles south of Clover just before 11 p.m. Troopers said a 2015 Chrysler was traveling east on the highway when the pedestrian tried to cross the road and was hit. Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian, who has not been identified, dead at the scene.

No charges have been announced at this time.



