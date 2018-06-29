CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hundreds of people are expected to be without power until Friday afternoon after a vehicle took down a pole in north Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the crash happened on Old Statesville Road between Hucks Road and Reames Road overnight. Duke Energy crews estimated that power won’t be restored for the 800-plus customers until around 1 p.m.

Drivers in the area can use Statesville Road or Browne Road as alternate routes.

