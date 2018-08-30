CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A dump truck driver working on the I-77 toll lane project has been cited after troopers said he forgot to lower his truck's bed, which crashed into an overpass on Thursday.

The crash occurred on I-77 north near the exit for I-85 east. It forced the I-77 northbound lanes to shut down for 24 hours.

Troopers identified the driver as Richard McFarlind of Blue Max Trucking.

According to Trooper Ray Pierce, McFarlind had dumped off a load near the Lasalle Street Exit before heading back north.

Trooper Pierce said McFarlind forgot to lower the bed of his truck, which struck an overpass that was under construction.

The driver walked away with minor injuries and a citation for careless and reckless driving.

Sugar Creek Construction, the contractor for the toll lanes, said McFarlind has been banned from the site.

North Carolina DOT confirmed it's in preliminary talks about assessing possible financial penalties as a result of the highway shutdown.

