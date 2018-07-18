An Iredell County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in a fatal crash on the 4000 block of Taylorsville Hwy Wednesday afternoon.

At this time we do not know who was injured in the crash. According to Iredell County ECOM, the area surrounding the crash will be shut down for an extended period of time.

