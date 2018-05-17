CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A 65-year-old man was killed after his vehicle crashed into a tree in west Charlotte late Wednesday night, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the 3000 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road a little before midnight. When police arrived, they found a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado with an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat.

Medic pronounced the man, David Allen Jackson, 65, dead at the scene. Authorities said Jackson’s vehicle struck a tree on Rozzelles Ferry Road before hitting a fence and coming to rest in the parking lot.

Investigators say it appears Jackson may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors, according to CMPD.

© 2018 WCNC