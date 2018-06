According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Chesterfield.

Patrol officers report the man, 66-year-old Billy Lee Jenkins, was killed when his 2006 Chevy pickup truck lost control, ran off the road and overturned on Angelus Road.

Officials said the man was ejected from the vehicle.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC