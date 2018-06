CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit in Steele Creek Friday morning, officials said.

According to Medic, crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Arrowood Road and Sandy Porter Road around 7:15 a.m. One person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

