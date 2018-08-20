LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Lancaster County Saturday night.

According to Lancaster County officials, a county coroner responded to a call of a deadly crash at the intersection of Camp Creek Road and S.C. 9. Upon arrival, the coroner found a motorcyclist lying on the road.

The motorcyclist, identified as 44-year-old Mark Jenkins Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials did not say what caused the accident to take place.

