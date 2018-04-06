CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A multi-vehicle crash in north Charlotte blocked multiple lanes of I-85 Monday.

According to NCDOT, crews responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of I-85 between Sugar Creek Road and Graham Street a little after 11:30 a.m. Highway Patrol said several vehicles were involved in the crash.

The road is expected to be cleared before 1:30 p.m., according to NCDOT. No injuries have been reported in connection with the crash.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Email* Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC