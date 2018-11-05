CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two people were killed, four others were hurt and one was person arrested after a crash on a busy northeast Charlotte road Friday, officials said.

Alicia Shanell Mcfarland, 27, and her three-year-old son died from their injuries. Montressa Jorice Gray, 22, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, expired registration and unsafe movement, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

According to Charlotte Fire, emergency crews responded to the four-vehicle crash in the 200 block of Eastway Drive near North Tryon Street around 7:45 a.m.

#BREAKING: @CMPD says an adult woman and a child were killed in this accident this morning.



Investigators say Eastway will remain closed until early afternoon because of damaged power lines. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/NHLhz10x7q — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) May 11, 2018

Four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said all operators and occupants were wearing seat belts, but the child was not restrained in his seat. Speed and alcohol were not determined to be factors in the crash.

#JUST IN: Homeowner Antoine Davis tells me he heard the fatal accident happen this morning. He says over the last two years, 5-6 cars have ended up in his yard because of crashes. He says drivers go way to fast. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/GW6WPv6uBX — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) May 11, 2018

One resident said over the last couple of years, he's had multiple vehicles in his yard because of crashes caused by people driving too fast.

"I want to get with this community over here, Dinglewood, on this side so we can petition to get a red light right here at the corner of Curtiswood Drive and Eastway," said Antoine Davis.

All lanes of Eastway Drive in both directions were shut down while crews worked to clear the scene and detectives investigated the crash.

