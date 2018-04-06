CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person was injured after a porch roof collapse at a west Charlotte home Monday morning, officials said.
According to Charlotte Fire, emergency crews responded to the scene in the 3000 block of West Boulevard before 10:30 a.m. Fire officials said a roof collapsed at the scene. One person was removed from the rubble.
According to Medic, one person was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries..
This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.
Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!
© 2018 WCNC