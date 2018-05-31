GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – Police are investigating after one person was killed in a crash on I-85 in Gaston County early Thursday.

According to Gaston County EMS, emergency crews responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of the highway near Exit 27 (NC 273) just before 3:30 a.m. Authorities said the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle.

At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not identified the victim.

