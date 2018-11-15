ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police in Rock Hill are investigating after one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

Rock Hill Police received a report of a reckless driver in the area of West Main Street and Heckle Boulevard just after midnight Wednesday night. The caller told police that a Nissan sedan was speeding toward downtown on West Main Street.

Shortly after this report, officers received a call about a vehicle that crashed into the woods near Watson Street and West Main Street. When officers reached the scene, they found a 2013 Nissan Altima in a wooded area. The driver, who has not been identified, was found partially thrown from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but detectives say the investigation indicates the driver ran off the road and hit a stop sign before crashing into a tree.

No further information was provided by police.

