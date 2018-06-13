GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down multiple northbound lanes of I-85 in Gaston County.

According to Gaston EMS, emergency crews responded to a crash near Exit 19 in the northbound lanes of I-85 around 8 a.m. Emergency crews told NBC Charlotte that no one was hurt during the crash.

NCDOT said the road is expected to reopen by 12:00 p.m. Motorists are advised to take Exit 10A (US-74 East), continue on US-74 East for about 8 miles and make a left onto NC-279. Drivers can then continue on NC-279 North for about half of a mile to re-access I-85.



